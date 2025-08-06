Bids for the Amadea require a US$10 million deposit and are accepted until September 10. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Russian oligarch’s superyacht seized in Fiji three years ago to be auctioned in US

Bids for the Amadea require a US$10 million deposit and are accepted until September 10. Photo / Getty Images

A luxurious superyacht seized by the United States authorities from sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is headed to the auction block.

The 348-foot (106m) Amadea has a helipad, pool, jacuzzi, gym, spa, beauty salon, and eight staterooms that can accommodate 16 guests, according to amadeaauction.com.

The yacht, which has been valued at more than US$300 million ($500m), was seized from the Russian oligarch in Fiji in April 2022 and is berthed at San Diego, California.

The auction is being held by National Maritime Services, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, company. Sealed bids are being accepted until September 10 and require a US$10m initial bid deposit.

The auction comes after a US judge in March dismissed a competing claim to ownership of the vessel.