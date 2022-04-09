The luxury superyacht Amadea sits moored in the harbor at night ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show in Port Hercules, Monaco, in September 2019. Photo / Getty

One of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs has sent their $363 million superyacht towards Fiji as the fallout for the nation's super-rich continues.

The group of Russia's most wealthy have been hit hard since Vladimir Putin commanded his forces to enter Ukraine.

The oligarchs' yachts have been targeted when left in international ports. One Ukrainian crew member attempted to sink a vessel he worked on while at a port in Spain, while another yacht is stranded in Norway as local ports refuse to sell it fuel.

However, a separate Russian billionaire is not following the mistake made by other oligarchs and is sending his yacht for safe harbours.

Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov has reportedly sent his superyacht sailing towards Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Suleiman Kerimov, who is currently sanctioned by the US, UK and Europe, has reportedly sent his superyacht, Amadea, in the direction of Australia.

He was punished by the nations due to allegations of money laundering in 2018.

According to a marine analytics provider, Kerimov's luxury yacht Amadea arrived in English Harbour, Antigua on March 5 or 6 after turning off her Automated Information System (AIS) on February 24, just hours after the invasion of the Ukraine started.

The Amadea is expected to reach Nadi, Fiji in the early hours of Tuesday. Image / MarineTraffic

The vessel left Antigua, still with AIS disabled, and made its way through the Panama Canal to the Mexican port of Manzanillo on March 24 before sailing southwest towards Fiji. The superyacht last transmitted 20hrs ago, which could indicate it's AIS has once again been deactivated.

New Zealand journalist Michael Field suggests the Russian billionaire could be "making a trans-Pacific run for Vladivostok, Russia's Pacific waters port, like many other Russian-owned yachts have supposedly done".

The 106m-long and 18m-high superyacht Amadea, one of the largest yachts in the world, being refueled in Bodrum Turkey in February 2020. Photo / Getty

He said the oligarch is travelling a more southern route to avoid traditional ports and posed the question on Twitter – "who will arrest it?"

The 106m Amadea, manufactured by Luerssen Verwaltungs, in 2016 boasts incredible features including a 10m pool on the main deck, a party deck, cinema and helicopter pad.

It sleeps up to 16 guests in eight cabins, including a master suite and a VIP stateroom. There is accomodationg for 36 crew, including the captain. Furniture on board includes a hand-painted Pleyel baby grand piano.