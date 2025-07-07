Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Russian minister found dead, likely of suicide, authorities say

By Annabelle Timsit, Natalia Abbakumova, Francesca Ebel
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Roman Starovoit, recently dismissed as Russia's Transportation Minister, was found dead in his car. Photo / Dmitry Astakhov, AFP

Roman Starovoit, recently dismissed as Russia's Transportation Minister, was found dead in his car. Photo / Dmitry Astakhov, AFP

Russia’s recently fired Transportation Minister, Roman Starovoit, 53, was found dead in his car and probably died of suicide, Russia’s State Investigative Committee says.

Starovoit’s body, bearing a gunshot wound, was found in Odintsovo, a suburb of Moscow, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Monday in a post on the messaging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World