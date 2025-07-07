Roman Starovoit, recently dismissed as Russia's Transportation Minister, was found dead in his car. Photo / Dmitry Astakhov, AFP

Russia’s recently fired Transportation Minister, Roman Starovoit, 53, was found dead in his car and probably died of suicide, Russia’s State Investigative Committee says.

Starovoit’s body, bearing a gunshot wound, was found in Odintsovo, a suburb of Moscow, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Monday in a post on the messaging site Telegram. An investigation is under way to determine how he died, but “the main preliminary cause of death is suicide”.

News of Starovoit’s death came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a decree that he was relieving Starovoit of his job. He did not give a reason for the change.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Starovoit was being replaced by Andrei Nikitin, the Deputy Minister of Transportation and a former governor of the Novgorod region of western Russia. Peskov said only that Putin believed Nikitin’s experience was best suited for the job.

“You talk about loss of confidence, if it is a loss of confidence. As you can see, no such wording was used,” Peskov told journalists.