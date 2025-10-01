Advertisement
Russian incursions give urgency to ‘drone wall’ defence system along EU’s eastern flank

Jeanna Smialek
New York Times·
5 mins to read

The frigate Hamburg of the German Navy is docked at the harbour in Copenhagen for the European Union summit. Denmark has banned all civilian drone flights across the country this week to ensure security as Copenhagen hosts heads of government. Photo / Emil Nicolai Helms, AFP

The European Union is working on a plan to establish what it calls a “drone wall” — a defence system along the bloc’s eastern flank meant to repel unmanned aircraft from Russia.

Details are scant, because the effort is in its early stages. Given the rash of recent Russian drone

