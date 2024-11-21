Ukraine has reportedly fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles on to Russian territory for the first time. Photo / AFP

Ukraine has reportedly fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles on to Russian territory for the first time. Photo / AFP

Moscow’s ambassador in London said on Thursday Britain was “now directly involved” in Russia’s war with Ukraine, after reports Kyiv had fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles on to Russian territory for the first time.

“Absolutely, Britain ... is now directly involved in this war,” Andrei Kelin told Sky News, adding “this firing cannot happen” without UK and Nato support.

In the interview, Kelin was asked if Russia’s use of Chinese technology, Iranian drones and missiles, and the alleged deployment of North Korean soldiers meant those countries were also directly involved in the war.

“On that subject, I can say easily that we have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine,” the Russian envoy replied.

British media reported on Wednesday that Ukraine had this week fired the Storm Shadow weapons into Russia for the first time after London gave it the green light for such strikes.