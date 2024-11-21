Advertisement
Russian envoy claims UK ‘now directly involved’ in Ukraine war

AFP
Ukraine has reportedly fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles on to Russian territory for the first time. Photo / AFP

Moscow’s ambassador in London said on Thursday Britain was “now directly involved” in Russia’s war with Ukraine, after reports Kyiv had fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles on to Russian territory for the first time.

“Absolutely, Britain ... is now directly involved in this war,” Andrei Kelin told Sky News, adding “this firing cannot happen” without UK and Nato support.

In the interview, Kelin was asked if Russia’s use of Chinese technology, Iranian drones and missiles, and the alleged deployment of North Korean soldiers meant those countries were also directly involved in the war.

“On that subject, I can say easily that we have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine,” the Russian envoy replied.

British media reported on Wednesday that Ukraine had this week fired the Storm Shadow weapons into Russia for the first time after London gave it the green light for such strikes.

The UK government has refused to confirm or deny the reports, with ministers arguing public debate on the subject only benefits Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UK government says public debate on the subject only benefits Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AFP
Russia claimed its air defences had downed two of the missiles, without saying whether they had come down on Russian territory or in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Washington has given Kyiv its permission to use long-range American missiles – its Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) – against military targets inside Russia, a US official said this week.

A senior Ukrainian official confirmed on Tuesday its military had used the US-supplied missiles to strike inside Russian territory.

Using both the ATACMS and Storm Shadow systems to hit targets inside Russia had been a long-standing Ukrainian request.

– Agence France-Presse

