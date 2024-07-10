Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, faces arrest if she sets foot in Russia. Photo / Getty Images

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, faces arrest if she sets foot in Russia. Photo / Getty Images

A court in Moscow has ordered Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, arrested in absentia for two months.

The court accused Navalnaya, who lives outside Russia, of participating in an “extremist” group.

The decision means she would face certain arrest if she sets foot in the country.

Navalnaya, 47, has stepped into the spotlight after her husband’s death in an Arctic penal colony in February, and said she would continue the fight for what Navalny called the “beautiful Russia of the future”.

Writing on X on Tuesday, Navalnaya told her supporters to focus not on the court order against her, but on the battle against Russian President Vladimir Putin.