Russian attack kills 24 in Ukraine during pension distribution

By Maryke Vermaak With Victoria Lukovenko in Kyiv
AFP·
4 mins to read

A Russian strike killed 24 people waiting for pension payments in Yarova, a frontline town of eastern Ukraine. Photo / Roman Chop, First Center of the Information and Communication support of the Land Forces of Ukraine, AFP

A Russian strike has killed 24 people waiting for pension payments in a front-line town of eastern Ukraine where Russian forces are massing forces for a large-scale offensive, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video showing several corpses strewn on the ground by a burned-out minivan and playground

