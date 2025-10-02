Already a subscriber? Sign in here

‘Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness’ Putin told a foreign policy forum

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo / Alexander Kazakov, pool, AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin today promised a “significant” response to “Europe’s militarisation”, as he addressed a foreign policy forum in southern Russia.

Relations between Russia and the European Union spiralled downward after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, leading the bloc to bolster its defence.

“We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe,” he told the forum’s audience.

“Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant.

“Russia will never show weakness or indecisiveness,” Putin added.