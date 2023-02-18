15 January 2023 | The number of fatalities after the Russian attack on a residential building in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, has risen to 29. Video / AP

“Burn in hell” is the bold threat Vladimir Putin’s top propagandist has given London while acting out a bizarre hand move akin to an evil sorcerer.

The TV spin doctor called for London to be “turned to dust” after reports said Ukraine was “prepared” to use British missiles to strike Crimea, the Daily Mail reports.

Vladimir Solovyov made the tirade against Britain on a nightly show on channel Russia 1, after claiming Ukraine was “prepared” to use British missiles to strike Crimea.

Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after it was struck in a vehicle bomb attack last year. Photo / AP

One of Solovyov’s analysts apparently quoted a UK media report regarding the possibility of the British Government supplying Kyiv with Harpoon anti-ship missiles or surface-to-air Storm Shadow missiles.

“The British press is saying ‘We’ll give them hell!’ Them is us (Russia),” Solovyov’s analysts apparently said.

“London will turn to dust! To dust!’ he was seen saying as he bizarrely raised his arm and open his hand out and adds in English: “Burn in hell … Flames!”

The TV spin doctor, Vladimir Solovyov, called for London to be “turned to dust”. Photo / Getty Images

He claimed British people were constantly saying: “Russians can and need to be killed,” without mentioning the fact his own show often encourages the bombing of Britain.

“That’s the problem with Russians. They won’t give up as easily as that,” he was quoted as saying.

The warning follows UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy holding talks about Kyiv’s lack of long-range missiles and Britain’s capacity to provide some.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo / AP

In what could be a major escalation of the conflict, Ukraine could use the missiles to strike far within Russian-occupied Crimea.

It would also severely hurt Russia’s hopes to attempt again to seize Ukraine.

President Zelenskey called on several senior Western leaders meeting in Munich to boost military aid. to Ukraine.

Speaking via video link, he said: “Ukraine’s key message at the Munich Security Conference is an obvious one – we have to do everything so we bring about the collapse of Russian aggression before year end.

“This is possible, this is necessary, but this is possible if Ukraine receives the weaponry needed for this. That is why our diplomatic marathon is ongoing without let up.”



