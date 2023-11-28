Reports verified by Ukrainian intelligence say Marianna Budanova has experienced a prolonged deterioration in her health. Photo / Facebook

The wife of Ukraine’s military spymaster has been hospitalised after she was poisoned in a suspected assassination attempt.

Marianna Budanova, who is married to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the influential head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, was “poisoned with heavy metals”, intelligence sources said.

Budanova, 30, was hospitalised after a prolonged deterioration in her health, according to local media reports verified by Ukrainian intelligence.

The substances used to target her were “in no way used in everyday life and military affairs”, one source said.

“Their presence may indicate a deliberate attempt to poison a particular person,” they added.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence chief. Photo / AP

Budanova is receiving treatment in a medical facility, the Ukrainian outlet Babel reported on Tuesday.

“The course of treatment is now being completed, and then there will be a check-up by the doctors,” a source told the news website.

Ukrainian military sources confirmed the reports but the military intelligence agency has not issued any official comment.

Numerous attempts have been made on Budanov’s life before and after the launch of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion, his aides have said previously.

The conflict has transformed him from a domestically respected operator to one of Moscow’s highest-priority targets.

His intelligence agency has organised hits on pro-Kremlin propagandists and deep strikes within Russia.

In an interview with Radio Liberty, Budanov said that he and his wife have lived in his office since the outbreak of the war.

Budanova, a psychologist, has most recently worked as an adviser to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the former heavyweight boxing champion.

Before that role, she volunteered at the Ukrainian capital’s main military hospital between 2015 and 2017.







