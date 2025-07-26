Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Russia-Ukraine war: The Kiwi troops training Ukraine soldiers

By Thomas Mutch
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Kiwi troops training Ukrainian soldiers on Salisbury Plain, southwest England, in November 2022. Photo / Tom Mutch

Kiwi troops training Ukrainian soldiers on Salisbury Plain, southwest England, in November 2022. Photo / Tom Mutch

Kiwi troops have been training soldiers in the UK as part of our Government’s support for Ukraine since the middle of 2022.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced in April that New Zealand is extending its deployment of 100 Defence Force personnel in the UK and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save