A Russian tourist offers an accidental glimpse of air defence positions near Yevpatoria, in occupied Crimea.

For Russian holidaymakers in Crimea, photos taken posing next to missile systems are the ultimate brag to friends back home. For Ukraine's army, they are vital battlefield intelligence.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has said that holiday photos posted on social media by Russians in Crimea are giving away the position of Russia's missiles.

It posted a photo on Twitter of a portly and sunburnt man wearing skimpy swimming trunks and posing next to at least two Russian S-400 air defence systems.

"Maybe we are being too hard on Russian tourists," the post said. "Sometimes they can be really helpful. Like this man taking pictures of Russian air defence positions near Yevpatoria, in occupied Crimea. Thank you and keep up the good work!"

On Twitter, some users reshared the photos with the exact geolocations of the missile systems.

"The Crimean flash mob continues," said one pro-Ukrainian Twitter user. "Take a picture near the Russian equipment and send it to social networks. Well done man!"

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, destroying airfields and ammunition depots. It is not clear if these targets were hit by ultra-long-range artillery or by partisan attacks.

Drones have also hit the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, the biggest city in Crimea. A drone exploded at the fleet's headquarters on July 31, and another was shot down over it last week.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the governor of Sevastopol, ordered that signs showing the location of bomb shelters be placed in the city, which had long seemed untouchable.

And these attacks appear to have unnerved the Russian occupying authorities in Crimea and Russian tourists. Roadblocks have been erected outside Sevastopol and bomb shelters have been checked.

'Bring the liberation of Crimea closer'

For many Russian holidaymakers, the rise in tension has proved too much and has ruined their break. Thousands have fled back over the 12-mile bridge which now connects Crimea with mainland Russia, and tour operators have said that tourist numbers have collapsed since last year.

Russia's military has responded to the Ukrainian attacks by boosting its missile defences in Crimea.

And it's these missiles that Ukraine's military wants to map.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, one Russian holidaymaker named Marina photographed a missile system in Crimea with the caption "under protection".

Sergei Bratchuk, press secretary of the head of the Odesa regional military administration, thought differently.

"Be like Marina! Bring the liberation of Crimea closer," he said on his Telegram channel.