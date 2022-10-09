Russia-Ukraine war: Putin plots revenge after bridge explosion

Bridge connecting the crimean peninsula to Russia is in flames after an explosion shook up the area. Video / Kevin Rothrock

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to step up his assault on Ukraine after his bridge to Crimea was hit by a huge explosion, Western analysts believe.

The Kremlin previously warned any attack on the Kerch Strait would be a red line and would trigger "judgment day".

The explosion on the 12-mile bridge just before dawn yesterday killed three people and cut a crucial supply line for Russian forces fighting on Ukraine's southern front.

Putin convened an emergency meeting of his Cabinet that morning. By the evening, the Kremlin had only said that it would bolster its defences around the bridge, but Russian officials said they expected an aggressive response.

A helicopter flies to drop water to stop the fire on the Crimean Bridge which connects to the Russian mainland. Photo / AP

"This was a declaration of war without rules," said Alexander Bashkin, a Russian senator, adding that the Kremlin response will be "adequate, conscious and, possibly, asymmetric".

Russian investigators said the blast had been caused by a truck exploding, but stopped short of accusing Ukraine.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the blast, but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this was "just the beginning", adding: "Everything that is stolen must be returned to Ukraine".

The Ukrainian security service said, "The bridge burns beautifully". Western analysts said Russia's president would escalate his assault on Ukraine, with the threat of nuclear warfare increased.

A big screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP

General Lord Dannatt GCB, CBE, MC, DL, the former head of the British Army, said he expected more indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian civilian targets, and that there was also the risk Putin "might go nuclear".

The Crimea Bridge across the Kerch Straits, a pet project of Putin's, was partially reopened to traffic last night, but video footage showed extensive damage. Part of the road bridge had collapsed into the sea, and a fire had destroyed a section of the railway that runs alongside it.