Drone footage of Bakhmut showed how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion had turned the city in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. Video / AP

Russia has claimed Ukrainian forces are storming across the border, amid fears Moscow is staging a false flag attack.

Russia claimed it was seeking to “destroy” an alleged Ukrainian sabotage group that had broken across the border in the Bryansk region.

Moscow claimed hostages were being held, and that a group of up to 50 Ukrainian fighters were inside Russia, with Kyiv armoured vehicles at the frontier.

Other Russian outlets claimed 80 Ukrainians were involved.

There was no proof of a Ukrainian incursion despite a flood of reports on Russian pro-war media outlets.

As the situation unfolded it was unclear if this was a false flag operation staged by Russia.

The FSB said: “In the Klimovskiy district of the Bryansk region, the Russian Federal Security Service [FSB] and attached forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence are taking action to eliminate armed Ukrainian nationalists who have violated the state border.”

The first claim of an incursion came from Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz, who said: “A DRG [sabotage-reconnaissance group] sneaked from Ukraine into the territory of Klimovsky District in the village of Lyubechane,” Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

“The saboteurs fired at a moving car.

“As a result of the shooting, one resident was killed, a 10-year-old child was wounded. The child has been taken to the hospital, he is receiving all the necessary assistance.”

Later reports said there was shelling of villages Lomakovka and Sushany.

The Russian media suddenly reported hostage-taking in Sushany and Lyubechany.

Reports of a school hostage-taking proved false. One claim of 100 hostages appeared to be exaggerated.

Videos were said to show members of the Russian Volunteer Corps of the Ukrainian armed forces allegedly inside Russia.

There was no immediate confirmation but they were said to be at the Lyuban medical and obstetric centre in the village of Lyubchany, Bryansk region.

A quote from the footage says: “Well friends, here it is. The Russian volunteer corps crossed the state border of the Russian Federation.

“The proof is right behind me. We don’t fight civilians, we don’t kill the unarmed. Keep this in mind. Now it’s time for ordinary citizens of Russia to understand that they are not slaves. Raise a riot, fight.”

“Putin is in the Kremlin, he receives reports regularly and constantly through the power departments,” said Peskov.

“In particular, the head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, the Minister of Defence Shoigu and the head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov report to him.

“We are talking about the events in the Bryansk region in connection with the attack of militants.

“The security forces report on the actions that the security agencies are taking to counter terrorists.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia claims Ukraine troops have stormed its border, but Ukraine says Putin staging a "false flag" attack. Photo / via AP

Ukrainian colonel Anatoly Shtefan - known as Shtyrlitz - accused the Russians of a provocation.

“The Russian mass media are once again trying to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accuse them of provocations on the territory of the aggressor state,” posted the Kyiv war blogger.

“But they do not take into account the fact that soldiers of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have never resorted to provocations, are not resorting to them now - and will not resort to provocations.”

Ukrainian troops were “protectors” - who “defend their right to freedom and a free life on their own land.”

Ukraine had recently warned about a “provocation” by the Russian “terrorist” state, he said.

A paramedic who allegedly escaped from members of the Ukrainian group said: “Servicemen in balaclavas stopped cars along the road.

“People were forced to leave, their cell phones were taken away, the men’s hands were tied with adhesive tape, they were seated on a bench at a bus stop.

“They spoke Ukrainian. At the stop they scattered mines.

“In the process, an explosion sounded, and members of the [sabotage group] fled towards the border with Ukraine.

“People were able to escape.

“The driver of one of the cars that was taking the children to the school bus was killed”.

A child named Fedya, 10, was wounded.

“Despite the injury, the boy took two more girls to hide in the woods, and then he was able to catch a ride and drive off to a safe distance, where an ambulance was called for him.”

A local resident was quoted as saying: “I myself am in a neighbouring village at work, my wife and children are staying there. A sabotage group came in. They punched everyone they met in the face and took their mobile phones.

“They tied one of them up and took his picture.

“My wife was sitting in the village council, and the [sabotage group] stood under the village council with flags and leaflets.

" For 15 minutes they stood there, in military uniform, yellow armbands... they left the flag and left. Now everyone is sitting at home, hiding.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A Ukraine spokesman says Russia's move is "classic provocation". File photo / via AP

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, posted on Twitter: “The story of Ukrainian DRGs [sabotage group] in Russia is a classic provocation.

“Absolutely conscious.

“Russia wants to frighten its own [people] in order to at least somehow justify the attack on another country and growing poverty.

“Meanwhile, the partisan movement in Russia is becoming stronger and aggressive.

“Fear your partisans ...”

Meanwhile, multiple sources said Putin was in discussion with his security council over the incident despite a denial by his spokesman of an emergency session today.

Verstka reported: “Today, Putin is holding a meeting with individual members of the Security Council to work out initial decisions on the situation. Tomorrow there will be an “official” meeting of the Security Council in full force.” - news.com.au