Conor Kennedy kept his presence in Ukraine a secret. Photo / Instagram

A member of the Kennedy clan has revealed he went to fight in Ukraine and was “willing to die” defending it from Vladimir Putin.

Conor Kennedy, 28, is the grandson of Robert Kennedy, and son of Robert Kennedy Jr. A decade ago, he dated the singer Taylor Swift.

Kennedy, who has returned from Ukraine, said he kept his presence their secret because he did not want his family to worry and to be treated differently by fellow members of Ukraine’s International Legion.

He wrote on Instagram: “I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year.”I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

He added: “Going in, I had no prior military experience and wasn’t a great shot, but I could carry heavy things and learnt fast.”

“I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front.”

Kennedy did not reveal how long he spent in Ukraine but said it “wasn’t long”.

conor kennedy may not be the most important taylor swift ex, but hes the only one who briefly joined the ukrainian army! pic.twitter.com/hoGZDDmS9I — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) October 14, 2022

He wrote: “But I saw a lot and I felt a lot. I liked being a soldier, more than I had expected.”

It is scary. But life is simple, and the rewards for finding courage and doing good are substantial.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, established the International Legion following the Russian invasion in February, and thousands of volunteers from dozens of countries joined.

Kennedy encouraged others to enlist.

He said: “The people I met were the bravest I have ever known.”

My fellow legionnaires - who came from different countries, backgrounds, and ideologies - are true freedom fighters.”