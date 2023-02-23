Voyager 2022 media awards
How Putin blundered into Ukraine - then doubled down

20 minutes to read
Financial Times
By: Max Seddon, Christopher Miller and Felicia Schwartz

The decision to invade was taken after consulting only a tiny circle. The Russian leader has since become even more isolated.

At about 1am on February 24 last year, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, received

