Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
World

They were married. They shared a trench. They died in it together

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By Jeffrey Gettleman

Taras and Olha Melster signed up to help the war effort. Like many other urban professionals in Ukraine, they never expected to be sent to the front line.

Everybody who knew Taras and Olha Melster

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.