After declaring lasting peace, he jetted off to Egypt to meet world leaders for the signing of the first phase of a White House deal to bring an end to the war in Gaza.
In a speech to Israel’s Parliament, Trump said he would now focus his efforts on brokering a deal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.
He told the Knesset it “would be great if we could make a peace deal” with Iran but “first, we have to get Russia done ... let’s focus on Russia first, we’ll get it done.”
With the war in Gaza over, Trump has claimed to have ended eight conflicts since taking office in the White House in late January.
However, a deal to end the three-and-a-half-year fight between Ukraine and Russia has eluded him and remains problematic. Trump has struggled for leverage in a deal with Putin.
But he extolled the White House policy of “peace through strength” in the Middle East on Monday, leading to renewed hope.
Zelenskyy said the US President’s Israel-Hamas deal “brings more hope” to other regions suffering from war.
“We are working so that the day of peace comes for Ukraine as well. Russian aggression remains the last global source of destabilisation and if a ceasefire and peace have been achieved for the Middle East, the leadership and determination of global actors can certainly work for us too,” the Ukrainian President wrote on social media.
His Prime Minister and top aide flew to Washington on Monday (local time) to begin “high-level talks to strengthen Ukraine’s defence, secure our energy resilience and intensify sanctions pressure on the aggressor”.
With speculation mounting that Trump could ship Tomahawks to Ukraine, Zelenskyy is expected to present him with a lengthy list of Russian military targets that could be struck with the missiles.