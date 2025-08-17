A source with knowledge of the matter said Putin “de facto demands that Ukraine leave Donbas”, which consists of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine. “Trump is inclined to support it,” the source said.
In return, the United States President has offered security guarantees to Ukraine if a peace deal is secured. As with Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence clause, such guarantees would mean the US and Ukraine’s European allies would be obliged to respond to a future Russian attack.
While the proposed protections stop short of making Ukraine a Nato member, it marks the first time Trump has indicated he would join the so-called Coalition of the Willing, led by Britain, France and Germany.
A Republican source close to Trump told the Telegraph: “The President wants to stop the killing and end the war. That’s the bottom line. Negotiations over territory are part of that process. The ball is in Zelenskyy’s court.”
Sir Keir Starmer and other coalition leaders will meet on Sunday before the Washington summit.
European leaders are understood to be concerned that Zelenskyy will reject any offer that involves ceding land and provoke an angry reaction from Trump, with whom he clashed in the Oval Office earlier this year.
“Trump wants this done as soon as possible and I don’t think it will take long,” a European official said.
It remains likely that Ukraine will reject Putin’s terms. Zelenskyy has made clear that he is not willing to discuss ceding Ukrainian territory, and European Governments have said that any decisions surrounding exchanges of land should be made by Kyiv alone.
A diplomatic source said: “Germany, France and the UK are preparing for Monday’s talks, including how best to support Zelenskyy and how not to push Trump into a corner.”
Another added: “The worst thing for all will be if the visit causes a public reaction from President Trump that we can’t walk back from.”
Downing St stressed that any agreement that involves land swaps with Russia can be agreed only with Zelenskyy in the room.
On Saturday night (local time), Zelenskyy issued a statement about the summit.
He said: “Thank you for the support! All the points mentioned are important to achieve a truly sustainable and reliable peace.
“We see that Russia rebuffs numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killing.
“This complicates the situation. If they lack the will to carry out a simple order to stop the strikes, it may take a lot of effort to get Russia to have the will to implement far greater – peaceful co-existence with its neighbours for decades.
“But together, we are working for peace and security. Stopping the killing is a key element of stopping the war.
“Today, co-ordination with partners has been ongoing throughout the day. Tomorrow, calls are also already scheduled.
“We are preparing for Monday’s meeting with President Trump and I am grateful for the invitation.
“It is important that everyone agrees there needs to be a conversation at the level of leaders to clarify all the details and determine which steps are necessary and will work.
Kyiv set up its main defences, known as the “fortress belt”, around four cities near the region’s borders in 2014.
Surrendering Donetsk without a fight would give Russia a staging post for future attacks into the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk in the direction of Kyiv.
In exchange for ceding this territory, Putin told Trump that he would be willing to offer his own territorial concessions to Kyiv, but did not elaborate.
Moscow previously claimed it annexed the southern regions, with the two oblasts that make up the Donbas region, despite only partially occupying them.
It is unlikely to want to relinquish its grip over the southern territories because, alongside Donetsk and Luhansk, they offer Russia a land bridge to Crimea, the peninsula Putin illegally annexed in 2014.
Putin has demanded full control of Donbas
Withdrawing from Kharkiv and Sumy, which have less strategic value to the Kremlin, would therefore be more likely, but may not be seen as a fair swap by Kyiv and its allies.
Putin’s tabled demands include “protections” for the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine and that Russian be reinstated as an official language in Ukraine. He has claimed that military action was taken to protect Russian speakers and culture in Ukraine.
Both Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart raised the possibility of a trilateral summit with Putin, but Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said it was not discussed in Alaska. The Kremlin has long maintained that Putin would meet Zelenskyy only in the final stages of peace talks.
Kaja Kallas, the European Union foreign policy chief, said: “President Trump’s resolve to get a peace deal is vital. But the harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war any time soon.”