Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin talk to each other prior to Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin. Photo / AP

A collection of secret documents obtained by US intelligence has reportedly revealed China’s plan to send weapons to Russia amid Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the leaked documents, China reportedly approved the provision of lethal aid to Russia earlier this year, running counter to Xi Jinping’s public comments denouncing violence in the region.

The documents, first obtained by The Washington Post, revealed that China planned to disguise military equipment as civilian items.

The document was reportedly obtained through US surveillance on Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR).

The document stated that according to “signals intelligence”, the SVR had reported China’s central military commission “approved the incremental provision” of weapons and “wanted it kept secret”, according to a summary put together by the office of the director of national intelligence.

The report did not indicate the source of the information.

While no evidence of the transfer of weapons or the provision of lethal assistance by China to Russia has been seen, a senior administration official said they remained “concerned” and were “continuing to monitor closely”.

Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint in Kherson, southern Ukraine. Photo / AP

Officially, China has held back from fully endorsing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine despite recent efforts between the two nations to build their relationship.

Both the US and Nato have remained apprehensive of Beijing’s calls for a ceasefire and to its 12-point peace plan in the region, insisting that no solution should result in Russia “rearming” itself.

A fortnight ago, China issued a warning of a possible World War III after Russia’s announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Geng Shuang, China’s representative in the United Nations, called for all world powers to step back from the brink and maintain “global strategic stability”.

He urged nations to prevent nuclear proliferation and crisis, avoid armed attacks against nuclear power plants and the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on international peace, Geng made clear China’s opposition to Kremlin’s plan to send nuclear weapons to Minsk.

He described nuclear weapons as “the sword of Damocles hanging over our heads” and called on all nuclear weapon states to reduce the risk of nuclear war and avoid any armed conflict between nuclear weapons states.

“We call for the abolition of the nuclear-sharing arrangements and advocate no deployment of nuclear weapons abroad by all nuclear weapons states, and the withdrawal of nuclear weapons deployed abroad,” Geng said.

China has firmly committed to a defensive nuclear strategy, not using or threatening to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones, and to no first use of nuclear weapons at any time and under any circumstances.

While not directly mentioning Russia, Geng called for all parties to “stay rational, avoid aggravating tensions, and intensifying frictions, or fanning the flames”.

Ukraine’s UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya welcomed Beijing’s stand, telling the council, “To the credit of the Chinese side, the Chinese side reminded Moscow in a very sensible manner that nuclear war cannot be won and fought, and that nuclear proliferation must be prevented”.

He also criticised Russia for violating a pledge made to China’s President Xi Jinping in a joint statement at their recent meeting in Moscow, declaring that all nuclear states should refrain from deploying nuclear weapons outside their countries and withdraw those deployed abroad.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also called on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia to its senses” over Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi during a visit to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine last month. Photo / AP

The French president, who was in Beijing for a three-day state visit earlier this month, has made clear he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

During the talks, Xi expressed an intention to speak with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky when the time comes, according to a French diplomat.

Xi recently went to Moscow to reaffirm his alliance with Vladimir Putin — framed as an anti-Western front — but has not yet spoken on the phone with Zelensky.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied Macron on his visit, welcomed Xi’s stated willingness to hold talks with Zelensky.

“It was interesting to hear that President Xi reiterated his willingness to speak when conditions and time are right,” she told a press conference in Beijing following talks with the Chinese leader.

The French head of state, meanwhile, “pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine”.