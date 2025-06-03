The explosion hit the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia following a special operation carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Photo / AFP

The explosion hit the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia following a special operation carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Photo / AFP

Ukraine said it had detonated a bomb under the Crimean bridge which links the annexed peninsula to Russia and has been widely targeted since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Kyiv’s SBU secret service said it had “conducted a new unique special operation and hit the Crimean bridge for the third time – this time underwater”.

It published footage showing a blast coming out of the water and debris flying, with a photo of some damage to the side of the bridge.

But the extent of the damage caused by the blast was unclear and the 19km bridge appeared to be in operation as normal on Tuesday afternoon, local time.

Russian state media reported it had been temporarily closed to traffic for around four hours earlier.