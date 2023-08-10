Voyager 2023 media awards

Russia-Ukraine war: After Russian attack in Ukraine, broken glass and rattled nerves in Romania

New York Times
By Andrew Higgins
8 mins to read
Gheorghe Puflea, 71, said he was woken by the sounds of explosions and shattering glass when Russia attacked a port across the river from his shack in Plauru, Romania. Photo / Andreea Campeanu, The New York Times

A drone assault on a Danube River port sent shock waves — both the physical and the psychological kind — into villages just across the water that are in Nato territory.

His thatched-roof shack on

