Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Russia offers three-day ceasefire in Ukraine war to ‘collect the dead’

Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya (left,) Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence Vadym Skibitskyi, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz and Foreign Ministry spokesman George Tykhyi give statements to the press at the Ciragan Palace after the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey on June 2. Photo / Getty Images

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya (left,) Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence Vadym Skibitskyi, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksandr Bevz and Foreign Ministry spokesman George Tykhyi give statements to the press at the Ciragan Palace after the second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey on June 2. Photo / Getty Images

Russia offered a limited ceasefire to collect the bodies of fallen soldiers from the battlefield on Monday as a second round of peace talks ended without a clear breakthrough on a wider truce.

Vladimir Putin’s chief negotiator suggested localised pauses in fighting could be used by both sides to retrieve

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World