Russia hits seat of Ukraine government in war’s biggest air attack

AFP
3 mins to read

Smoke rises over the government headquarters in Kyiv, following Russian drone and missile strikes on September 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Genya Savilov, AFP

Russia fired its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early on Sunday, killing at least two people and setting the seat of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv ablaze, authorities said.

An AFP reporter saw the roof of Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers in flames and smoke billowing over the capital.

Drone strikes

