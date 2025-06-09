Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Russia fired record 479 drones at Ukraine overnight

AFP
2 mins to read

Ukrainian firefighters mourn their three colleagues Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin and Andriy Remenny killed in a missile attack, during a funeral ceremony in front of a fire station in Kyiv on June 9, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, AFP

Ukrainian firefighters mourn their three colleagues Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin and Andriy Remenny killed in a missile attack, during a funeral ceremony in front of a fire station in Kyiv on June 9, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, AFP

Russia fired a record 479 drones at Ukraine on Monday, including on the western region of Rivne, which has been largely spared from attacks in the war so far, Kyiv has said.

Ukraine also claimed an attack on a Russian factory hundreds of miles east of Moscow.

Russia has escalated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World