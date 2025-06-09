Ukrainian firefighters mourn their three colleagues Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin and Andriy Remenny killed in a missile attack, during a funeral ceremony in front of a fire station in Kyiv on June 9, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, AFP

Russia fired a record 479 drones at Ukraine on Monday, including on the western region of Rivne, which has been largely spared from attacks in the war so far, Kyiv has said.

Ukraine also claimed an attack on a Russian factory hundreds of miles east of Moscow.

Russia has escalated its attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, which Kyiv says demonstrates that the Kremlin has no intention of stopping its more than three-year invasion and is not serious about peace talks.

Moscow said its strikes are continued retaliation for a bold Ukrainian attack on its bomber planes parked deep inside Russia, including in Siberia, that infuriated the Kremlin.

The overnight Russian attacks caused damage in several Ukrainian regions. There were no reports of people killed or mass casualties.