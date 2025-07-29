Advertisement
Russia counters Ukrainian drones by turning off Russians’ mobile internet

By Nataliya Vasilyeva and Alina Lobzina
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A satellite image shows a destroyed Tu-22 bomber after a drone strike at the Belaya air base in Russia, on June 4. Mobile internet shutdowns in Russia are the collateral damage of war, a response to Ukraine’s spectacular drone attacks on long-range bombers at Russian bases on June 1. Satellite image / Maxar Technologies via the New York Times

Katya’s phone suddenly refused to provide the basics she needed to drive home to Moscow from St Petersburg.

She, her partner and countless others were unable to go online, cut off from their apps for things such as maps, banking, paying road tolls, and buying fuel.

There was no

