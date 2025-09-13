Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Russian drone strikes damaged a residential building in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Russia on Saturday said it had captured a new village in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, which Moscow’s forces say they reached at the beginning of July.

The defence ministry said its troops had seized the village of Novomykolaivka near the border with the Donetsk region – the epicentre of fighting.

AFP was unable to confirm this claim.

DeepState, an online battlefield map run by Ukrainian military analysts, said the village was still under Kyiv’s control.

Russian forces are better equipped and vastly outnumber Ukrainian troops. They have been carrying out offensives in Ukraine for months and gaining ground across the eastern front.