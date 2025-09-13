Advertisement
Russia claims capture of Novomykolaivka village in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian drone strikes damaged a residential building in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine. Photo / Getty Images

Russia on Saturday said it had captured a new village in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, which Moscow’s forces say they reached at the beginning of July.

The defence ministry said its troops had seized the village of Novomykolaivka near the border with the Donetsk region – the epicentre of fighting.

