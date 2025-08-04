Advertisement
Russia, China hold war games, Japan voices security worries

By Antonia Langford
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Some of the vessels from Russia and China taking part in the three-day exercise that began on Sunday in an area near to Japan and South Korea. Photo / Vanguard Intel Group

Russia and China are staging mock combat drills and other war games near Japan and South Korea in a sign of strengthening military ties.

Though pre-planned, the joint naval exercises that began on Sunday came a day after President Donald Trump moved United States nuclear submarines closer to Russia

