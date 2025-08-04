Some of the vessels from Russia and China taking part in the three-day exercise that began on Sunday in an area near to Japan and South Korea. Photo / Vanguard Intel Group

Some of the vessels from Russia and China taking part in the three-day exercise that began on Sunday in an area near to Japan and South Korea. Photo / Vanguard Intel Group

Russia and China are staging mock combat drills and other war games near Japan and South Korea in a sign of strengthening military ties.

Though pre-planned, the joint naval exercises that began on Sunday came a day after President Donald Trump moved United States nuclear submarines closer to Russia in response to inflammatory comments from Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev.

The Joint Sea-2025 drills were launched in waters near Vladivostok, Russia’s largest port on the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement from China’s Defence Ministry.

Four Chinese vessels, including guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, will be participating in the three-day exercises.

This will include “submarine rescue, joint anti-submarine, air defence and anti-missile operations, and maritime combat”, followed by naval patrols in “relevant waters of the Pacific”.