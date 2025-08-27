Advertisement
Russia and Ukraine target energy sites, seeking leverage away from the war’s front

By Constant Méheut and Ivan Nechepurenko
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A damaged vehicle windshield at the scene of a Russian missile strike near a thermal power plant in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2023. In recent targeting of energy sites, Ukraine and Russia appear to be trying to raise political pressure on each other and send signals to Washington in case peace talks move forward. Photo / Brendan Hoffman, The New York Times

Fire engulfing a gas terminal near St Petersburg, Russia. Oil storage tanks lying toppled, twisted and burned in southern Ukraine.

Drone attacks briefly shutting down one of the world’s longest oil pipelines, used by Moscow to supply Central Europe.

Just as world leaders are attempting to jump-start peace talks,

