Putin's demands for ending the war were swiftly rejected by Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted a major exchange of prisoners, 190 in all, in their third such swap over the past seven weeks, following negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said all 95 Ukrainians who were freed were from the military, and thanked the UAE for its help.

Russia’s defence ministry, in a statement on Telegram, said the returning soldiers would receive medical examinations and physical and psychological rehabilitation.

It said the freed troops had faced “mortal danger” in Ukrainian captivity.

Ukraine has secured the return of 3405 people from Russian captivity since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian Coordinating Committee on Dealing with Prisoners of War said.