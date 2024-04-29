Four runaway zebras caused rush-hour chaos on a US highway. Image / Screenshot

Four runaway zebras caused rush hour chaos on a US highway after escaping from their trailer and wandering around the nearest town for over two hours.

Three adult zebras and one foal broke loose from the trailer while being transported along Interstate 90 in Washington State on Sunday afternoon when the driver stopped to secure the vehicle’s doors.

They were filmed running between cars and holding up traffic as drivers attempted to slowly herd the group with their cars. The animals then wandered into North Bend, the nearest town.

The zebras were reportedly on the loose for two hours, and one resident videoed one of the adults wandering around her back garden.

Two of the adults and the foal were “corralled” back into the trailer by 3pm, according to a Washington State Patrol (WSP) spokesman, while the fourth remains on the loose.

Rick Johnson, a WSP trooper, described the incident as “a first for me and all WSP troopers involved”. Writing on social media platform X, he thanked the community for coming together to assist the animals.

A spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office told the Seattle Times animal control specialists had attended the scene.

The driver was reportedly transporting the privately owned herd to the neighbouring state of Montana when they broke free.

Laura Fisher, who witnessed the loose zebras when driving down the interstate, told the Seattle Times: “Our main concern was that they were going to jump out of the trailer at 70 [miles per hour] and probably die and cause a major issue for the other drivers.”