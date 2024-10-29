He said there were “a lot of people on board” the tram.

Police had initially said there were 20 people on board, but some passengers had already left the scene by the time emergency services arrived.

At least one passerby had to jump out of the way when the tram came speeding towards him.

An emergency worker takes evidence after a tram derailed and smashed into a building in the centre of Oslo. Photo / AFP

The blue tram was stuck in the store for several hours, surrounded by shattered glass and debris.

A tow truck pulled it out in the late afternoon, after experts had evaluated the stability of the building.

“Thankfully, a derailment makes a lot of noise and several (people in the store) had time to turn around and get out of the way,” Ronning said.

Julie Hogmo Madsen, 24, was seated in the back of the tram.

“It started to shake more than usual in the turn and I understood we had derailed - and then it went ‘bang’,” she told Norwegian news agency NTB.

“People became a little hysterical and began screaming all around. I ran to the front of the tram and found someone who needed help and I helped them get out,” she said.

"It was a powerful crash, to put it mildly,” said one witness. Photo / AFP

‘Powerful crash’

Another witness described a surreal scene.

“It’s just surrealistic,” said Andre Norheim told daily Verdens Gang (VG). “If everyone came out of this unharmed it means there’s someone watching over us, because it was a powerful crash, to put it mildly.”

The block was cordoned off, heavily disrupting traffic in the city centre, with many police cars and ambulances at the scene.

The tram driver was among the injured and police declared him a suspect, amid suspicions that excessive speed caused the accident.

“I don’t want to speculate,” Ronning said.

“We are working on the technical aspects to determine the cause of the accident,” he added.

The damaged building, which also houses offices, was evacuated.