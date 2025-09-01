Giuliani was then travelling on the motorway when his rentedvehicle was struck “at high speed” .

He was transported to a nearby trauma centre where he was also diagnosed with injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

‘He’s a beast, he survived 9/11’

Despite his injuries, Giuliani, who served as New York mayor from 1994 to 2011, is said to be recovering well.

“The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” Ragusa said of his boss, according to the New York Post.

He added that “America’s mayor” is expected to remain in the Manchester-area hospital for several more days and will be required to wear a brace to help his broken vertebrae heal.

Maria Ryan, Giuliani’s business partner who is also a nurse, is said to be overseeing his care.

Andrew Giuliani, his son, praised his father for being the “toughest SOB I’ve ever seen”.

“Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my father. Your prayers mean the world,” he wrote on X.

“As a son, I can tell you I’m honoured to have a dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen!”

Ragusa said the collision was “not a targeted attack” after conspiracies spread online.

Rise to fame

Giuliani rose to fame in the 1980s as a New York prosecutor before being elected mayor.

He later became a close adviser to Donald Trump during his first term and was prosecuted after spreading false claims about ballot counters after the President’s 2020 election defeat.

Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington DC and declared bankrupt after being ordered to pay nearly $150 milliono two Georgia election workers whom he defamed.

In November last year, he was ordered to turn over most of his assets, including a vintage 1980s Mercedes sports car and a luxury Manhattan apartment.

Giuliani’s lawyers previously requested that their client be permitted to appear virtually for court proceedings because of his poor health.

His attorneys said that the former mayor suffers from “a number of medical conditions”, including a “severe knee condition” and a lung condition that requires use of an inhaler.

He is also said to have undergone surgery for coronary heart disease and takes regular medication for his condition.

Ragusa and the City of Manchester’s police department were approached for comment.

