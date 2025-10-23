“But at this time, it’s something that we ... think might be counterproductive,” he said.
Asked about increased violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, Rubio said: “We’re concerned about anything that threatens to destabilise what we’ve worked on”.
But Rubio - the latest high-ranking US visitor to Israel following Vice-President JD Vance - voiced optimism overall for preserving the peace deal.
“Every day there’ll be threats to it, but I actually think we’re ahead of schedule in terms of bringing it together, and the fact that we made it through this weekend is a good sign,” Rubio said.
The US is the primary military and diplomatic supporter of Israel and Rubio until recently had steered clear of criticising annexation moves championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right allies.
A number of Arab and Islamic states, which the US is courting to provide troops and money for a stabilisation force in Gaza, have warned that annexation of the West Bank, led by Hamas’ moderate rivals in the Palestinian Authority, was a red line.
-Agence France-Presse