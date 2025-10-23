US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on his way to Israel. Photo / Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on his way to Israel. Photo / Getty Images

America’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio today warned Israel against annexing the West Bank, saying steps taken by parliament and settler violence threatened a Gaza peace deal.

Israeli lawmakers voted to advance two bills on annexing the occupied West Bank, barely a week after United States President Donald Trump pushed through a deal aimed at ending the two-year Israeli war in the Gaza Strip that followed a Hamas attack.

“I think the President’s made clear that’s not something we can be supportive of right now,” Rubio said of annexation as he boarded his plane for a visit to Israel.

Annexation moves are “threatening for the peace deal”, he told reporters.

“They’re a democracy, they’re going to have their votes, and people are going to take these positions,” he said.