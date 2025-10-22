Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Royal faces probe into funding of his home after PM says he would support ‘proper scrutiny’

Camilla Tominey
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Prince Andrew now faces an investigation into the funding of Royal Lodge, his 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew now faces an investigation into the funding of Royal Lodge, his 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew has relinquished his Duke of York title and his role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now facing mounting calls to pass a law to strip the beleaguered royal of his dukedom, which would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save