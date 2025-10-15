Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Row over conscription mars Germany’s Russia strategy to bolster military deterrence

Jastinder Khera
AFP·
3 mins to read

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left), at a meeting of European leaders on the Ukraine war in August. Photo / John MacDougall, pool, AFP

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left), at a meeting of European leaders on the Ukraine war in August. Photo / John MacDougall, pool, AFP

The German Government today tried to smooth over a row within its ranks over conscription that threatens to overshadow its push to bolster military deterrence against Russia.

European powers have been on alert since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and a spate of drone incursions in recent months -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save