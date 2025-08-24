France's President Emmanuel Macron plans to recognise Palestinian statehood at the United Nations in September. Photo / Getty Images

Row breaks out as US diplomat criticises France on anti-Semitism

France’s Foreign Ministry said today it would summon the US ambassador after he criticised the Government for what he said was its insufficient action against anti-Semitism in a letter to President Emmanuel Macron.

The letter from Charles Kushner, dated August 25 but leaked to the media today, echoed Israel’s criticism of France days earlier, which provoked a sharp response from Paris.

Kushner’s letter to Macron noted that Monday was “the 81st anniversary of the Allied Liberation of Paris, which ended the deportation of Jews from French soil” under Nazi German occupation.

He wrote: “I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of anti-Semitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your Government to confront it...

“In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalised,” he added.