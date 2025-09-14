Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Romania summons Russian ambassador over drone ‘threat’

AFP
3 mins to read

Romania condemned a Russian drone entering its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, summoning Moscow's ambassador. Photo / Getty Images

Romania condemned a Russian drone entering its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, summoning Moscow's ambassador. Photo / Getty Images

Romania has strongly condemned the entry of a Russian drone into its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine, with the foreign ministry summoning Moscow’s ambassador over the incident.

The incursion comes days after fellow Nato member Poland said it had shot down Russian drones which had violated its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save