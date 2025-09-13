Romania’s defence ministry said on Saturday (local time) that the country’s airspace had been breached by a drone during a Russian attack on infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.
The country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets late on Saturday to monitor the situation after the strikes, said the defence ministry.
The jets “detected a drone in national airspace” and tracked it until “it disappeared from the radar” near the Romanian village of Chilia Veche, it added.
Also Saturday, Poland said it and its Nato allies had deployed helicopters and aircraft as Russian drones struck Ukraine not far from its border.
Because of the drone threat, “Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have reached their highest level of alert,” the country’s military command posted on X.
“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
Trump has repeatedly threatened sanctions against Russia without following through.
In Russia, an official reported that a Ukrainian drone had hit one of its largest oil refining complexes, 1400 kilometres from the front line in Ukraine.
The drone had sparked a fire and caused minor damage at the complex, which belongs to Russian oil company Bashneft, and lies on the outskirts of the central Russian city of Ufa.
A source in Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since Moscow launched its full-scale military offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has responded with attacks on Russian refineries in an attempt to curb the Kremlin’s ability to fund the conflict through its fossil fuel industry.