Rodrigo Duterte charged with crimes against humanity at ICC

Washington Post
3 mins to read

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visited New Zealand while in office. Photo / Greg Bowker

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has been charged with crimes against humanity by prosecutors at the International Criminal Court.

He is accused of involvement in the killing of at least 76 people as an elected official.

Duterte has been imprisoned in The Hague, where the ICC is headquartered, since March.

