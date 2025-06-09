Auguste Rodin's famous 'The Thinker' in the Rodin Museum in Paris. Photo / 123RF

Rennes, France: The owners thought the sculpture perched for years on the corner of a piano was a Rodin copy.

After being declared as the real thing the small marble figure has now sold for $1.6 million at auction, organisers in France said today.

Described as an “extremely rare” find by auction organiser Aymeric Rouillac, the figure was in fact an 1892 work, “Despair” by Auguste Rodin, that had gone missing after being sold at auction in 1906.

The work was put on sale at the weekend at an opening price of 500,000 euros, but eventually sold for 860,000 euros ($1.6m), according to Rouillac.

The family had long believed the 28.5cm figure of a sitting woman holding one foot was a copy of the legendary sculptor’s work, said Rouillac.