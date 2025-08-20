Advertisement
Robert F. Kennedy jnr and American Academy of Pediatrics clash over Covid shots for kids

By Lena H. Sun
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Robert F. Kennedy jnr blasted the American paediatric group and described it as beholden to corporate interests. Photo / Getty Images

The American Academy of Pediatrics has urged parents to get their youngest children vaccinated for Covid, part of a broader effort by medical organisations to bypass Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr and his criticism of broadly administering coronavirus vaccines.

Kennedy blasted the medical association in

