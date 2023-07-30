Robert Chambers. Photo / Sundance TV

Robert Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer”, was released after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.

Chambers spent a similar amount of time in prison after pleading guilty to strangling Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park during the summer of 1986.

Chambers entered the plea to killing 18-year-old Levin as part of a deal when a jury could not decide after nine days of deliberations.

Jennifer Levin, 18, was discovered by a cyclist in Central Park on August 26, 1986. Photo / Sundance TV

Robert Chamber was 19 years old when he admitted to murdering Jennifer Levin, who was found slain in Central Park, said the Daily Mail.

He was released in 2003, having served his sentence for that crime, but again ran afoul of the law soon after.

Jennifer Levin with friend Peter Davis.

He was again arrested in 2007 for selling drugs out of his apartment. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison but was released on Tuesday — four years early — from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York, according to online inmate records maintained by the New York Department of Corrections.

Chambers, now 56, will remain under supervision for up to five years, records show.