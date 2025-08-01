Advertisement
Robbery of royal family’s items leads to $6.7 million insurance payment

By Lizzie Dearden
New York Times·
3 mins to read

The theft occurred during a heist at the Musée Cognacq-Jay, involving robbers on scooters. Photo / Getty Images

The organisation that manages the British royal family’s art collection received an insurance payment of £3 million ($6.7m) after thieves stole two of its artefacts that were on loan to a Paris museum, the organisation has disclosed.

The two pieces, both elaborate snuff boxes that were originally used to hold

