Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Ringleader Mohammed Zahid sentenced to 35 years for Rochdale child rapes

Will Bolton
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Mohammed Zahid, 65, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping two schoolgirls in Rochdale on multiple occasions. Photo / Greater Manchester Police

Mohammed Zahid, 65, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping two schoolgirls in Rochdale on multiple occasions. Photo / Greater Manchester Police

Two schoolgirls raped by an Asian grooming gang in Rochdale were “passed around for sex, abused, degraded, and then discarded”, a court has heard.

Judge Jonathan Seely said the victims, who are both white, were “seriously let down by those whose job it was to protect them”.

Today he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save