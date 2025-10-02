“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our highest priority and ride stoppages are proof rides systems and operators are doing as they are designed and trained to do to keep our guests safe.”
One patron told 7News they waited up to one hour to get on a ride before being told to leave as the ride was not operational.
Sympathetic onlookers took to TikTok to capture the bizarre incident.
“Check out these poor people that we caught stuck at the top of the roller coaster at the end of the day,” TikTok user @hlhqdwayne said.
