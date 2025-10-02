Several patrons were stranded on a Sea World ride on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Tiktok

Thrillseekers were left stranded on a rollercoaster after it stopped mid-ride, leaving patrons sweltering in the Queensland heat.

Two rides at Sea World on the Gold Coast – the Storm Coaster and the Jet Rescue – stopped working in the middle of their ride, leaving people stuck as temperatures rose above 25C on Thursday afternoon.

The stoppages were because of a sensor fault and a temporary power shortage, according to Sea World.

“The guests on board exited the rides from the safe stop zones with the help of our team in around 30 minutes,” a Sea World spokesman said.

“At all times throughout the stoppage, the guests on-board were safe and our team were in constant communication with them.