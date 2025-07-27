Advertisement
Riders are opposed to a plan to rip out 22.5km of bike lanes, while many motorists blame them for traffic jams

By Vjosa Isai
New York Times·
6 mins to read

David Shellnutt, a lawyer specialising in cycling-injury cases, leads a protest calling for safer streets in Toronto, Canada, on May 30. Cyclists in Toronto are resisting a law that would have the city rip out kilometres of bike lanes, setting back efforts towards safer streets. Photo / Ian Willms, the New York Times

After years of close calls with unruly drivers, streets with no bike lanes and tending to friends injured in collisions, Melanie Ng was optimistic that cycling in Toronto was getting easier.

Toronto’s bike lanes had undergone a significant growth spurt since the pandemic, carving out safer spaces for cyclists.

“The

