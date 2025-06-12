Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Rice price surge in Japan puts Government under pressure ahead of elections

By Kyoko Hasegawa
AFP·
4 mins to read

Shortages and supply chain issues have nearly doubled rice prices, fuelling voter frustration over inflation. Photo / Richard A. Brooks via AFP

Shortages and supply chain issues have nearly doubled rice prices, fuelling voter frustration over inflation. Photo / Richard A. Brooks via AFP

All is calm at Satoshi Yamazaki’s rice farm, with its freshly planted rows of vivid-green seedlings, but a row over the cost of the staple in Japan is threatening to deal the Government a blow at the ballot box.

Shortages of the grain caused by a supply chain snarl-up have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World