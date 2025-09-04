Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

RFK jnr defends US health agency shake-up, Democrats call for his ouster

By Issam Ahmed
AFP·
3 mins to read

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy jnr testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing. Photo / Alex Wroblewski, AFP

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy jnr testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing. Photo / Alex Wroblewski, AFP

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr has said that firing a top government scientist was “absolutely necessary,” as he faced blistering criticism from Democrats urging him to resign over his steps to curb vaccines.

The Senate hearing, marked by sharp exchanges that often erupted into shouting matches, came days

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save