US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House in Sevenoaks, England. Photo / Pool, Getty Images

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House in Sevenoaks, England. Photo / Pool, Getty Images

Dozens of activists and locals protested today against a visit by United States Vice- President JD Vance to an idyllic rural region of southwest England, where he is on holiday with family.

Around 60 people gathered for the demonstration in the town of Charlbury in the Cotswolds region, carrying signs including “Go Home”, “Not Welcome Party” and “Sod Off”.

British police and US security detail dotted the usually quiet roads leading to the nearby hamlet where Vance was staying, blocking some roads and footpaths in the countryside region popular with tourists.

“The people of the Cotswolds are out here today telling JD Vance that he is not welcome here,” Jake Atkinson from the Stop Trump Coalition told AFP at the gathering.

Co-organiser Atkinson cited US President Donald Trump’s policies including on immigration and the war in Gaza for the local anger.